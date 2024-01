Jon Favreau to direct ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ for big screen

The Mandalorian and his companion Grogu will be heading for a big-screen adventure.

Disney confirmed that Jon Favreau will direct “The Mandalorian & Grogu” feature film, starting production later this year, Variety reported.

Film -Mandalorian This image released by Disney+ shows Pedro Pascal in a scene from "The Mandalorian." Jon Favreau is set to direct the film “The Mandalorian & Grogu” which will go into production this year, Lucasfilm and Disney announced Tuesday. (Disney+ via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

Pedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian a bounty hunter who was tasked to deliver a small creature nicknamed Baby Yoda.

Pascal has been the voice of The Mandalorian and has been seen a handful of times, other times, the masked character is portrayed by Brendan Wayne (grandson of John Wayne), Barry Lowin and Lateef Crowder, according to IMDB.

No details were released on how the movie’s story will fit into the Disney+ series’ timeline.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau, who will also produce the film, said. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni will also co-produce. Filoni is currently working on season 2 of “Ahsoka” for Disney+.

There are several other “Star Wars” films in development with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Filoni at the helms.





