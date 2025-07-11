Julian McMahon’s cause of death released

Officials have released the cause of death for actor Julian McMahon, who died on July 2.

The Pinellas County (Florida) Medical Examiner’s Office said the “Charmed” actor died from lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer. His manner of death was ruled natural, People magazine reported.

His remains were cremated, the report said.

McMahon’s death was announced by his wife, Kelly McMahon on July 4, who shared that he had died “peacefully...after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” CNN reported.

He was 56 years old, The Los Angeles Times reported.

He left behind his wife and his daughter, Madison, whom he had with his former wife, “Baywatch” star Brooke Burns, People reported.

Known for his roles in “Charmed,” the original “Fantastic Four” films, “Nip/Tuck” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” his final projects included “The Surfer” opposite Nicholas Cage, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” which starred Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Uzo Aduba, and “The Residence,” according to his IMDB profile.

