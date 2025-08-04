Junkyard lead singer David Roach dies at 59

The lead singer of the band Junkyard has died. David Roach was 59 years old.

Roach was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer earlier this year, People magazine reported.

His bandmates announced his death on Instagram over the weekend, saying he died at his home “in the loving arms of his wife," Billboard reported.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help with his battle with cancer, Roach was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma that affected his head, neck and throat.

Roach’s death came just two weeks after he married his wife, Jennifer. The band posted to social media on July 20 a photo with his bandmates as he sat in a wheelchair. A second photo showed Roach standing to place a ring on his wife’s finger.

Roach joined Junkyard in 1987; they broke up in 1992 but reunited in 1999, Billboard reported.

