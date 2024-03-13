Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting: 3 charged with firearms offenses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities have arrested three men on firearms charges related to last month’s deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

>> Read more trending news

Federal investigators announced the arrests of Fedo Antonia Manning, 22; Ronnel Dewayne Williams Jr., 21; and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves, 19. Manning faces 12 charges while Williams and Groves are facing four counts each.

The men are accused of illegal firearms trafficking and straw purchases of firearms, including two that were recovered during the Feb. 14 shooting, officials said.

“Stopping straw buyers and preventing illegal firearms trafficking is our first line of defense against gun violence,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said Wednesday in a statement. “At least two of the firearms recovered from the scene of the mass shooting at Union Station were illegally purchased or trafficked.”

Authorities said Manning bought an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 .223-caliber pistol that was found loaded, in the “fire” position and abandoned along a wall following last month’s shooting. Officials said the gun had 26 live rounds in its magazine, which had room for 30 rounds, indicating that it might have been fired before it was left behind.

Manning bought the gun from Frontier Justice in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, on Aug. 7, 2022, officials said. It was one of more than a dozen firearms bought by Manning and later recovered by law enforcement from other people, including several who were barred from possessing firearms due to criminal convictions.

Investigators said they also recovered a Stag Arms 300-caliber pistol that Williams bought during a gun show at the KCI Expo Center on Nov. 25, 2023. Authorities said he bought the gun for Groves, who went to the expo with him but was too young to buy a gun himself.

Manning, Williams and Groves have not been charged with opening fire during the Feb. 14 shooting.

“These arrests serve as a notice to those who think they can illegally traffic guns into our communities or straw purchase firearms,” said Bernard Hansen, special-agent-in-charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Kansas City Field Division.

“The proliferation of illegal guns represents a grave danger to the public, but law enforcement is united and strong.”

Last month, authorities announced that they had arrested Dominic M. Miller, 18, and Lyndell Mays, 22, on second-degree murder charges after shots rang out at the end of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. Prosecutors said Mays pulled out a gun during an argument with another person and 11 people responded by pulling out their own weapons. Six people ultimately fired their weapons, investigators said.

Elizabeth “Lisa” Lopez-Galvan, 43, died following the ensuing chaos, which also left 22 people injured.

Two teenagers were also arrested in connection with the Valentine’s Day shooting.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Shooting during Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 14: Law enforcement respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Several people were shot and two people were detained after a rally celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory. (Photo by Eric Thomas/Getty Images) (Eric Thomas/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group