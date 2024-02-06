King Charles’ cancer ‘caught early,’ British prime minister says

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he is thankful that King Charles III’s cancer was “caught early” one day after Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis.

>> Read more trending news

Officials said a form of cancer was found last week when Charles underwent treatment for a benign prostate condition. They did not elaborate on what kind of cancer was found or what stage it was caught in.

Speaking Tuesday morning on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sunak said that when he learned of Charles’ diagnosis, he was, “like everyone else, shocked and sad, and just all of our thoughts are with him and his family.”

“Thankfully, this has been caught early,” he said, adding that “now everyone will be wishing … he gets the treatment that he needs to make a full recovery.

“That’s what we’re all hoping and praying for, and I’m of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal.”

A spokesperson later said that Sunak was referring to the fact that Buckingham Palace noted the quick intervention of the king’s medical team in saying that the cancer was “caught early,” according to The Guardian.

Prince Harry, who lives with his family in the U.S., arrived in the United Kingdom on Tuesday after learning about his father’s health, BBC News reported. The news network earlier reported that the king told Harry and his elder son, Prince William, about his cancer diagnosis himself before the news was made public.

Prince Harry lands back in the UK to visit King Charles after cancer news https://t.co/vuCCKQtsZQ — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 6, 2024

Charles has postponed his public duties after beginning cancer treatments on Monday. He will continue to undertake state business and handle official paperwork as usual, according to Buckingham Palace.

The king ascended the throne in a coronation ceremony last year following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

© 2024 Cox Media Group