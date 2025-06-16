King Charles III knights David Beckham, Roger Daltrey, Gary Oldman

The British Empire has several new knights in the realm.

In honor of King Charles III’s official birthday, David Beckham, Gary Oldman and Roger Daltrey were knighted as part of this year’s King’s Birthday Honours List.

Beckham was given a knighthood after being named to the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003 for what he did on the football pitch. The new honor is for both what he has done for the game, but also for charity, as an ambassador for UNICEF since 2005 and most recently an ambassador for the King’s Foundation starting last year, CNN reported.

Daltrey was recognized not only for his iconic music but also as a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, leading the organization’s annual concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall for more than 20 years.

Finally, Oldman was given the knighthood for what he has done for the drama world. He won an Oscar for portraying Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.”

The list of potential knights is compiled by the government and then approved by the king. Nominations are also reviewed by several different panels.

In all, 19 people were made sir and 21 were given damehoods, the BBC reported and also included actress Elaine Paige and novelist Pat Barker.

The Cabinet Office included a total of 1,200 people on the main honors list, the BBC reported. The youngest person honored was 11 years old. The oldest was 106.

There are also Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) awarded to people like teenage world darts champion Luke Littler and “Love Island” star Georgia Harrison.

Knighthoods are usually granted twice a year.

