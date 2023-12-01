Trending

Kitten rescued after it fell 40 feet down a well

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A kitten was rescued earlier this week from a well in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A kitten was rescued earlier this week from a well in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the kitten fell down a 40-foot well on Monday.

Pictures on social media showed the sheriff’s office deputies and the Winston-Salem Fire Department crew using a bucket on a rope to get the kitten, according to WSOC.

After a bit of time, the kitten was pulled up to safety.

“Our feline friend are safe and sound,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the kitten was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

