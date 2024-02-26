Leap Day deal: Build-A-Bear offering $4 deal for people born on Feb. 29

ST. LOUIS — Leap Day will be paw-some for consumers who love Build-A-Bear.

The St. Louis-based retailer of plush toys is offering a deal for people born on Feb. 29. According to a news release, Build-A-Bear will give customers born on Leap Day the chance to build a Birthday Treat Bear for $4. The cost is normally $14, the company said.

The deal is good in all participating Build-A-Bear Workshops, the company said.

According to Parents magazine, approximately 5 million people worldwide were born on Feb. 29. Approximately 200,000 were born that day in the United States.

“We understand the rarity of being born on Leap Day, and we wanted to extend a special gesture for those who celebrate on their special day once every four years,” Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear, said in a statement. “The Birthday Treat Bear brings such joy to our guests year-round and this offer is our way of adding an extra layer of excitement and heart to the occasion for those born on February 29.”

According to the news release, the $4 bear is an extension of Build-A-Bear’s popular “Pay Your Age” promotion. That allows children to build a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month at a price that matches their age.

The promotion is only good on Feb. 29.

For more information, consumers can visit buildabear.com.

