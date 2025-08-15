Los Angeles Olympics: Venue naming rights to be sold

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Olympics will be sporting a first. The organizers of the 2028 event will be selling naming rights for some of the venues that the competitions will be using.

“Today’s historic announcement delivers on that promise, creating the first-ever venue naming rights program in Olympic and Paralympic history while advancing LA28’s mission of a fully privately funded and no-new-build Games," LA28 chairman and CEO Casey Wasserman in the news release announcing the change.

Two companies have already inked deals to slap their names on event spaces.

Honda will sponsor the arena in Anaheim that will be home to volleyball games, while Comcast will be on the temporary venue hosting squash, The Associated Press reported.

Up to 19 locations may be sponsored, with the biggest backers getting the first chance to do so.

Some places already have brand names connected to them. That won’t change.

The AP explained that if LA Olympic organizers don’t get a deal in place with SoFi or Intuit, no other sponsors will be able to get their names on those locations.

The LA Coliseum, Rose Bowl and Dodger Stadium also won’t be renamed.

On-field advertising is also prohibited, following a long-standing International Olympic Committee rule, the AP reported.

While this is a first to have venues named, there have been other naming rights connected to Olympic event, as Coca-Cola has the monopoly on beverage choices and Visa are the only cards accepted, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Wasserman said the money is needed to supplement the current $6.9 billion budget to put on the games since the cost of the event isn’t backed by the government.

“We’re a private enterprise responsible for delivering these games,” Wasserman told the AP. “It’s my job to push. That doesn’t mean we’re going to win every time we push, but it’s our job to always push because our context is pretty unique.”

If the organizers go over budget, Los Angeles is responsible for the first $270 million, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Other changes for the games include the return of softball and baseball, and the premiere of flag football. Squash is also new, The Los Angeles Times said.

Schedules are also being upended with track and field occurring in the first week and swimming going to the end of the games, the AP reported.

Click here to see the schedule of events.

The Olympic Games begin on July 14 and run until July 30, 2028. The Paralympic Games begin on Aug. 15 and run until Aug. 27, 2028.

© 2025 Cox Media Group