Man accused of stalking Jennifer Aniston deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial

A judge has determined that the man accused of stalking actress Jennifer Aniston is not competent to stand trial.

A second psychiatrist examined Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, confirming the findings of the first doctor that Carwyle’s mental health will not allow him to answer to the charges he faces for now, The Associated Press reported.

Carwyle is charged with vandalism and stalking and has pleaded not guilty. After the first doctor declared him mentally incompetent, the Mississippi man argued he was competent and asked for a second evaluation.

He faces three years in state prison if convicted, KCAL reported.

Judge Maria Cavalluzzi said on Thursday, “The court finds the defendant is not currently competent to stand trial. Criminal proceedings remain suspended.”

Prosecutors claim Carwyle harassed the “Friends” star with online and voicemail messages, KCAL reported. The messages allegedly started in 2023, according to Deadline. Some of the social media posts call Aniston his wife, the district attorney’s office claims.

On May 5, police said he drove his car through the gate of her Bel-Air home. She was home at the time of the incident, KTLA reported.

Another hearing is scheduled for June 25 to determine where Carwyle will be held. Additional mental health evaluation reports and a possible victim statement from Aniston may be submitted during that court date, Deadline reported.

