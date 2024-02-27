Trending

Man accused of throwing hot coffee in face of Dunkin’ employee in drive-thru

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Dunkin'

Dunkin': File photo. A customer in a drive-thru allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee in the face of an employee on Sunday. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A man is accused of throwing a cup of hot coffee in the face of a Dunkin’ employee at a drive-thru in west-central Florida early Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Facebook post by the New Port Richey Police Department, a man allegedly became angry at about 8:45 a.m. EST when he was given an extra cup of coffee for free by a Dunkin’ employee in New Port Richey.

Police said the man allegedly threw the hot coffee back at the employee and struck her in the face. The woman suffered blisters as a result, WFLA-TV reported.

The suspect, who was not identified, was driving a silver four-door SUV, according to WTVT.

It was unclear what led to the incident, or what might have been said by the employee and/or suspect during the transaction when a drive-thru order was communicated.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.


Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!