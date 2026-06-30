Man’s arm found in Illinois lake

State police in Illinois have a mystery to solve.

[ Read more trending news ]

They’re looking for help in trying to find the identity of a man who lost his arm.

Boaters found the arm floating in Lake Mattoon on Sunday evening.

The body part has several distinguishable tattoos, including one of a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers’ helmet, WAND reported.

The other tattoo appears to be a letter or number.

A dive team searched the lake as part of a death investigation after the arm was found, WCIA reported.

© 2026 Cox Media Group