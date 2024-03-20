Mattel Adventure Park to open in Kansas in 2026 with Barbie Beach House, Hot Wheels roller coasters

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Mattel announced Wednesday that its second Mattel Adventure Park is in the works for Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Mattel said in a news release obtained by People magazine that it is expected to open in 2026. Construction is expected to start later this year.

It will be the second Mattel Adventure Park. The other one was announced in August 2023 for Glendale, Arizona, People reported. The Glendale location is already under construction, according to KMBC.

Some of the expected attractions will include Thomas the Train, a Barbie Beach House and multiple Hot Wheels roller coasters, the news outlet reported.

There will also be a mini golf experience that is inspired by Magic 8 Ball, Pictionary and other Mattel games, according to Mattel. There will also be a UNO structure to climb.

“Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will bring our iconic brands to life with epic roller coasters, family-friendly attractions, an immersive theatre, themed dining, and so much more,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel. “We are thrilled to expand these themed entertainment destinations and invite new fans to experience the world of Mattel in all-new ways as they create lasting memories with loved ones.”

“We are proud and excited to announce Kansas City, Kansas, as the second themed entertainment destination location for Mattel Adventure Park, an Epic Resort Destinations licensing partnership with Mattel,” said Mark Cornell, President of Epic Resort Destinations. “We are bringing Mattel’s powerhouse brands to life through state-of-the-art technology and engaging experiences. This new destination is sure to provide infinite fun for the whole family.”

More information can be found on the Mattel Adventure Park’s website.

