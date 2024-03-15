McDonald’s tech outage affects locations worldwide

McDonald’s customers around the world were unable to get their Big Mac or Egg McMuffin on Friday morning because of computer issues.

The company had called it a “technology outage,” The Associated Press reported.

Some restaurants had to be closed for hours as the systems were brought back online. The company said it wasn’t a cyber attack, but didn’t elaborate on what actually happened.

“We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved,” McDonald’s told the AP in a statement. “We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Shops in the U.S., Australia, Japan, Hong Kng and the U.K. were affected, CNN reported.

The Japanese division said on social media that “operations are temporarily out at many of our stores nationwide” while Hong Kong’s division called it a “computer system failure” that affected orders online and through self-serve kiosks.

There were also issues with the company’s app according to Downdetector.

In Bangkok, the compute systems were down for an hour, but only affected online and credit card orders. Cash orders could still be processed.

In New York, the system went down about 1 a.m. and was back around 5 a.m., CNN reported.

McDonald’s operates more than 41,800 restaurants worldwide. The biggest market is the U.S. with 13,500 locations, CNN reported.

