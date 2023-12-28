Medical examiner releases cause of death for pregnant teen, boyfriend in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The cause of death for a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend was released Thursday.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner on Thursday confirmed that Matthew Guerra’s cause of death was a “contact gunshot wound to the head” and Savannah Soto’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

San Antonio Police Department said that the unborn baby was dead, according to a report obtained by KENS.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus on Tuesday said it was not immediately clear what happened to the two victims, the news outlet reported.

Sources told WOAI that police did not find a firearm or Soto or Guerra’s cellphones in the car.

Police are reportedly investigating the case as capital murder. According to the San Antonio Express-News, capital murder is punishable by execution or life in prison without parole. Details on why were not immediately clear.

San Antonio Police Department released surveillance video Thursday of two people of interest. One of them is driving a dark-colored pickup truck and the other is driving the victims’ silver Kia Optima.

Soto and Guerra, were last seen at 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The TDPS issued a CLEAR Alert for Soto on Christmas Day.

CLEAR alerts are issued when someone is believed to be in “imminent danger or disappearance was involuntary.” The alert was issued after Soto failed to show up at a scheduled appointment to have her labor induced.

On Tuesday, police were called about a couple seen in a car in an apartment complex parking lot.

“There are two people in the car. They are deceased,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. “We believe it is the missing woman and her boyfriend.”

While police said that the investigation is continuing, they believe the deaths could be homicides, according to the AP.

Guerra and Soto were found in a car that is believed to have belonged to Guerra. The apartment complex parking lot where the car was found is about three miles from where the couple was last seen, according to police.