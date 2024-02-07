Military helicopter with 5 Marines onboard reported missing in California

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities launched a search early Wednesday for a military helicopter carrying five U.S. Marines that vanished in California.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department told KGTV that they got a call for assistance from the Marine Corps. around 2 a.m. after a helicopter was “reported overdue.” Cal Fire told the news station that they also responded, checking the helicopter’s last known position in the Cleveland National Forest, without success.

The helicopter was reported missing as the region continues to grapple with the impact of an atmospheric river storm that is drenching Southern California, ABC News reported. KGTV described the conditions in the Cleveland National Forest as “cold and snowy” on Wednesday.

Officials told KNSD that the Marines onboard are assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. They were flying from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, but didn’t arrive as expected Tuesday, the news station reported.

Officials continue to investigate.

