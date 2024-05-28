Mother killed after pushing toddler away from Jeep that veered out of control

GOLDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan woman was killed Sunday after she pushed her 2-year-old daughter out of the way from an oncoming Jeep that had veered out of control at a drag strip in a state park, authorities said.

Kadie L. Price, 33, of Pierson died after being struck by the vehicle at a drag strip at Silver Lake State Park’s sand dunes at about 11:40 a.m. EDT, WOOD-TV reported.

According to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast, Price and her family were outside their vehicle watching the races at the drag strip, the Oceana County Press reported.

The mother who died at Silver Lake Sand Dunes yesterday after heroically pushing her toddler to safety was the mother of two and the wife of a Kent County sheriff’s deputy. https://t.co/UULRW1gdIv — WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) May 27, 2024

In a news release, Mast said that as the Price family was watching the race, a red modified 1980 Jeep CJ racing north on the drag strip lost control as it “accelerated rapidly.” The Jeep veered off the track and struck the Prices’ vehicle, which in turn struck Kadie Price, according to the newspaper.

“Just prior to her being struck, she was able to push her 2-year-old daughter out of harm’s way, very likely saving her daughter from serious injury or worse,” Mast said.

Deputies, bystanders and Silver Lake State Park rangers and staff members attempted to render first aid to Price, but she died at the scene, WZZM-TV reported.

Price was the wife of a Kent County sheriff’s deputy and a mother of two, WOOD reported.

Mast said the driver of the Jeep is a 64-year-old Michigan man, according to the television station. His name has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Please keep the Price family in your prayers,” Mast said in a statement.

A fundraiser on GiveSendGo was started to help Price’s children, WZZM reported.

“As many of you know, the Price family experienced an unthinkable loss with the unexpected passing of Kadie. During this difficult time, we want our community to unite and show unwavering support to the family. Your donation will celebrate Kadie’s life and last act of heroism and support the children in navigating life without her,” the fundraising site said.

As of Tuesday evening, more than $60,500 had been pledged.

