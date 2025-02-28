Mother’s body found in trunk of son’s car after police chase

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police in southern California made a gruesome discovery after a driver led them on a chase.

El Cajon Police said they found a woman’s body in the trunk of a car Thursday afternoon.

It all started when police received a call at Motel 6 for what was called a “suspicious circumstance,” KGTV reported.

Police said that the caller was checking on his mother after she didn’t return home after visiting her other son, identified as Richard Leyva, who was staying at the hotel.

The caller said when he got to the motel, he found his mother’s body in the trunk of her Hyundai Sonata.

KFMB reported that the man then got into a fight with Leyva, who then drove away, with his mother still in the trunk. When he drove away he hit his brother with the vehicle, but he was not hurt, KNSD reported.

Police saw the car and tried to stop it but they said Leyva did not stop so they started a pursuit.

It eventually ended when Leyva crashed into two other cars.

Police had to use a stun gun to subdue him and take him into custody, KNSD reported.

When they looked in the car that’s when they said they saw Leyva’s mother’s body, later identified as Jamison Webster. Her cause of death is being investigated as a homicide, KGTV reported. How she died has not been released, according to KNSD.

Leyva is facing charges including homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and evading law enforcement, KGTV reported.





