‘Never let go’: ‘Titanic’ door prop sold at auction

Several iconic movie props recently went under the gavel but it was a piece of the fictional version of the Titanic that outsold everything.

The “floating door” was part of a door frame from above the movie oceanliner’s first-class lounge entrance, Heritage Auctions said. It was the chunk of balsa wood that Kate Winslet floated on, and Leonardo DiCaprio held onto after the ship sank.

There have been debates over the years about whether Winslet’s Rose could have allowed DiCaprio’s Jack to climb on the debris, which measured about eight feet long and three feet wide, The New York Times reported

One thing that wasn’t under debate was the value of the prop which sold for more than some people’s homes, coming in at $717,750.

It had been on display at Planet Hollywood in Orlando.

A prototype of the prop was also sold at the auction for $125,000 while a wheel used for the ship went for $200,000. There were also costumes, luggage props and the ship’s bell up for grabs.

But it wasn’t just items from “Titanic” for sale. The auction also featured Harrison Ford’s whip from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” Jack Nicholson’s axe from “The Shining.”

The items were part of the Treasures from Planet Hollywood auction, which raised $15.68 million in bids, People magazine reported.

In all 1,600 items were for sale during the five-day auction, The New York Times reported.

Robert Earl, chairman and co-founder of Planet Hollywood said earlier this year that the auction was “an extremely exciting, pivotal moment” for the company. The times were from the Planet Hollywood vaults.

Planet Hollywood opened in New York City in 1991 — with financial backing from Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone— and eventually expanded to more than 100 locations worldwide. However, interest in the restaurant died down, the company filed for bankruptcy twice, the Times reported.

