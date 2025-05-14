Nicolas Cage embodies John Madden in first photo from Amazon biopic; see the image

Nicolas Cage is known for his blockbuster action movies, but now he’s taking on a different type of film.

A biopic is being produced by Amazon MGM, about coaching legend John Madden.

Cage is leading the star-studded cast that “follows Madden’s remarkable journey — from his Super Bowl-winning partnership with Al Davis and the Raiders, to creating ‘Madden NFL,’ and becoming one of the most iconic voices in football history,” Amazon MGM Studios said on social media.

Your first-look at Nicolas Cage as John Madden and Christian Bale as Al Davis on set of the upcoming film, Madden. Production is currently underway.



— Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) May 14, 2025

The film will look at the start of Madden’s career and his friendship with Al Davis, the owner of the Oakland Raiders, while Madden was the coach, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Amazon announced the film last August, according to Bleacher Report.

Madden started out as a player, drafted into the NFL, but before he played a game, he was injured.

He eventually became the Raiders’ head coach and had 10 consecutive winning seasons. He retired as head coach after the 1978 season. The next year, he was the color commentator for NFL games and within a decade, Entertainment Weekly said, he was a brand himself thanks to the “Madden NFL” video games.

Davis will be played by Christian Bale in the biopic.

John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn and Sienna Miller also star.

The film was written and directed by David O. Russell, known for “The Fighter,” “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

The release date for “Madden” has not been announced, according to Bleacher Report.

