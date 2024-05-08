North West joins ‘The Lion King’ concert event

LOS ANGELES — North West is joining a two-night event called “Disney’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.”

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will be joining Heather Headley, Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson and Lebo M for the Hollywood Bowl concert, according to The Associated Press.

Weaver, Irons, Sabella and Lane appeared in the original 1994 film as young Simba, Scar, Pumbaa and Timon respectively. Eichner played Timon in the 2019 remake.

“Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary — A Live-to-Film Concert Event” will take place on May 24 and 25 in honor of the 30th anniversary of the film’s anniversary, according to Variety.

The Hollywood Bowl cast will perform songs featured in the original movie, its remake and the Broadway productions, USA Today reported. It will also include costume, set design and puppetry from the stage production.

The concert will be filmed for a Disney+ Original special “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl,” according to Variety. The stream date has not yet been released, according to Deadline.

It will be similar to a production of “Encanto” recorded for Disney + in 2022, USA Today reported.

North West, 10, last year voiced a role on “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” according to Deadline. She also was featured on “Talking/Once Again” which was a collaboration with Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, the AP reported.

There is no word what role North West will perform.

