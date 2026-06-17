Not my pants: Tennessee woman claims drugs found in pocket did not belong to her

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee woman accused of possessing methamphetamine in the pocket of her pants allegedly told police that the clothing did not belong to her, authorities said.

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According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Amanda Nicole Johnson, 46, of Athens, was arrested on June 7. She was charged with one count of simple possession of a Schedule II drug.

Sweetwater Police Officer Jordan Moore responded to a call on June 7 at TJ’s Food Mart in Sweetwater and discovered a woman slumped over in a Ford F-150 pickup truck at one of the gasoline pumps, The Advocate and Democrat of Madisonville reported.

The officer reported that Johnson appeared to be asleep with a cigarette in her hand, according to the newspaper. After waking her up and getting her to exit the vehicle, Moore asked to search the vehicle and was granted permission.

According to a police report, Moore said he noticed a small bulge in the small watch pocket of the jeans Johnson was wearing, the Advocate and Democrat reported.

Upon examination, Moore said he discovered a corner-cut baggie with suspected methamphetamine inside.

Johnson allegedly claimed the pants were not hers, but she had worn them during her 12-hour work shift, according to the newspaper.

It was unclear if Johnson told authorities the name of the person who allegedly owned the pants.

Moore decided that having possession of the narcotic -- no matter who owned the pants -- was grounds for an arrest, which was executed at 9:15 p.m. ET.

She was booked into the Monroe County jail and posted $5,000 bond the next day, according to online booking records.

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