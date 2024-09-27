NYC Mayor Eric Adams pleads not guilty in federal court

NEW YORK — New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams appeared in court on Friday morning for his arraignment on federal bribery charges.

During the proceedings, the mayor and former police officer pleaded not guilty, telling the judge simply, “I am not guilty your honor,” The New York Times reported.

The judge also asked Adams if he understood his rights, to which he responded “Yes I do, your honor.”

Adams is the first sitting mayor of New York City to be indicted and he is being represented by Alex Spiro.

Adams is facing foreign bribery and corruption charges.

According to the Times, Adams faces:

1 count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, solicit foreign contributions and accept bribes

1 count of wire fraud

2 counts of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national

1 count of bribery

Check back for more on this developing story.





