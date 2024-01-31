Olive oil-infused Oleato drinks now available at Starbucks nationwide

Starbucks released new olive oil-infused drinks nationwide.

The new lineup from Starbucks is called Oleato. The lineup includes two new drinks which are an Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut and an Oleato Caffè Latte with Oatmilk drinks, according to Starbucks.

Oleato Golden Foam is also part of the launch, CNBC reported. It is a vanilla sweet cream with Partanna extra virgin olive oil. The Oleato Golden Foam can be added to any of the drinks at Starbucks. There are also Four customizations just for the foam that the company has available to add to your order.

In Italian, Oleato is “with oil,” Starbucks said, according to CNBC.

They are available at all Starbucks company-owned and licensed stores in the U.S. including grocery stores, airports and college campuses, the company said. The drinks were first available to purchase on Tuesday, People Magazine reported.

Oleato drinks are also available around the world at locations in Canada, London, Paris, Osaka and Tokyo, according to Starbucks.

The new drinks were first launched in a couple of stores in the United States during the past year. Oleato was launched in Italy last year and the executive of Starbucks reportedly told CNN it was one of their largest launches in years.

For more information about Oleato, you can visit Starbucks’ website.

