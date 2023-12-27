‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead, South Korean police say

SEOUL, South Korea — Actor Lee Sun-kyun, who starred in the 2019 Academy Award-winning movie “Parasite,” was found dead on Wednesday, South Korean authorities said. He was 48.

>> Read more trending news

Lee was discovered by police at an unidentified location in Seoul but did not provide further details, according to The Associated Press. South Korea’s emergency office later said that Lee was found dead in a vehicle in a central Seoul park, the news organization reported.

Lee went through three rounds of questioning by police on suspicions of using marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess employed at a high-end bar in Seoul’s Gangnam district on multiple occasions since early this year, The Korea Times reported.

Lee was last questioned on Saturday, according to Korea Joongang Daily.

The actor rose to prominence after starring in Parasite,

Lee rose to global fame after “Parasite,” in which he played a main role, won four Academy Awards in 2020. The film won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 172 Fred White: The Earth, Wind & Fire drummer died on Jan. 1. He was 67. (Rob Verhorst/Redferns via Getty Images, File)

©2023 Cox Media Group