‘Perplexing’: Pregnant teen, boyfriend found dead in Texas apartment parking lot

A pregnant teenager and her boyfriend who went missing over the weekend have been found dead Tuesday in a case that police are calling “perplexing,” The Associated Press reported.

Savannah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were last seen at 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The TDPS issued a CLEAR Alert for Soto on Christmas Day.

CLEAR alerts are issued when someone is believed to be in “imminent danger or disappearance was involuntary.” The alert was issued after Soto failed to show up at a scheduled appointment to have her labor induced.

On Tuesday, police were called about a couple seen in a car in an apartment complex parking lot.

“There are two people in the car. They are deceased,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. “We believe it is the missing woman and her boyfriend.”

While police said that the investigation is continuing, they believe the deaths could be homicides, according to the AP.

“It’s a very, very perplexing crime scene,” he said. “Detectives are looking at this as a possible murder, but we’re not sure. We can’t say for sure what we have.”

Guerra and Soto were found in a car that is believed to have belonged to Guerra. The apartment complex parking lot where the car was found is about three miles from where the couple was last seen, according to police.

Gloria Cordova, Soto’s mother, posted to Facebook that her daughter was scheduled to be induced into labor at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday but did not show up at the hospital.

Police say it appears the couple had been dead for several days.

According to The San Antonio Express-News, the Soto family was involved in a brawl in a courtroom in October when the suspect in the murder of Cordova’s 15-year-old son appeared to make a gesture toward the family. Family members jumped the bar that separates the gallery area from the area where defendants sit during the trial and started pummeling the 18-year-old accused in the killing.

The Express-News also reported that Soto’s aunts said that she was in an abusive relationship and had once been beaten so badly she had to be taken to the hospital.

Police said that a report from the medical examiner is expected soon.