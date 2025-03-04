Pope Francis health: No new respiratory crisis, pope remains stable

The pope may have turned a corner as the Vatican said he had no new respiratory crisis on Tuesday and that he remains stable.

The Associated Press reported that Pope Francis will sleep with a ventilation mask. He is breathing with the help of high-flow supplemental oxygen via nasal cannula after two respiratory crises on Monday.

The 88-year-old pope spent Tuesday praying, resting and having respiratory physiotherapy.

He continues to be in guarded condition, which means he is not out of danger, the AP explained.

The pope was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 initially for a respiratory tract infection which developed into double pneumonia, The New York Times reported. He also developed “initial, mild kidney failure,” which is now under control.

On Monday, the Vatican said that the pope had “two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm” and was placed on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, according to the Vatican News.

He has not had to be intubated during the more than two-week hospitalization, the AP reported.

The Catholic Church is about to go into Lent, with the beginning starting on Wednesday with Ash Wednesday. During the holy period, a cardinal will fill in for Pope Francis to conduct the traditional service and procession, the AP reported.





