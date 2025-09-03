Powerball jackpot hits estimated $1.40B

You still have a bit of time to get your Powerball tickets, as the estimated jackpot has grown to $1.40 billion.

The estimated cash value is $634.3 million, according to the Powerball website.

The last drawing on Monday produced no jackpot winners, but there were a handful of lucky tickets that won $2 million (matched five numbers and had the Power Play) or $1 million (matched five numbers).

The drawing will happen live tonight at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.00.

If someone were to win tonight, it would be the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Winners can decide to take the prize as an annuity spread across 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum.

Other than the jackpot, all other wins are set amounts that can be increased if a player opts to add the Power Play, which will multiply the winnings depending on what Power Play is chosen. It can range from 2x to 10x the amount.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The only states that don’t have PowerBall are Nevada, Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii.

