Powerball: No winner in Wednesday’s drawing; jackpot rises to $468 million

The jackpot for the Powerball lottery rose to an estimated $468 million after no winning ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 2-12-37-56-65 and the red Powerball was 21.

If someone matches all five numbers plus the Powerball, the winner will have the choice of $468 million, paid in yearly allotments, or a lump sum of $220.3 million.

One person who purchased the Power Play option won $1 million after matching all five numbers, lottery officials said. The winning ticket was sold in California.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Oct. 11.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.