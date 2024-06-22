Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders reveals heart-related health scare

Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders revealed on social media that he experienced a health-related scare during Father’s Day weekend.

Sanders, 55, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection during his NFL career with the Detroit Lions from 1989 to 1998, addressed his health in a statement posted to social media on Friday.

The former running back, who was inducted in his first year of eligibility into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, did not provide an update about his condition but said he was “taking this opportunity to prioritize my health and well-being.”

“It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine,” Sanders wrote. “I am grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals for providing me with needed care. My family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time.”

Sanders currently serves as an ambassador for the Lions and recently made an appearance at the 2024 NFL draft, which was held in Detroit, CBS Sports reported.

Sanders served as an honorary captain for the Lions in January for the NFC Championship Game, according to the sports news website. Fellow Hall of Famer Joe Montana represented Detroit’s opponent, the 49ers, in a game that was won by San Francisco.

According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards during his 10 seasons, including 2,053 yards in his MVP season of 1997. He also scored 380 touchdowns on the ground and caught 10 scoring passes and led the league in rushing four times.

The six-time All-Pro selection ranks fourth on the NFL’s career rushing list, ESPN reported.

In September the Lions unveiled a statue of Sanders outside Ford Field in Detroit, according to CBS Sports. He was the first Detroit Lions player to be honored with a statue, the news outlet reported.

The Lions issued best wishes to their former star on their social media platforms, saying, “Get well soon Barry.”

