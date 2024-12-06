Randy Moss taking break from ESPN due to health

ESPN has announced that Hall of Famer Randy Moss will be taking a hiatus from “Sunday NFL Countdown.” He is dealing with an undisclosed health issue.

Moss has not given many details about what health issues he is dealing with, but did tell his male followers on Instagram to get checkups and bloodwork.

ESPN said Moss has been with the sports network for nearly 10 years, calling him an invaluable member of the team.”

The network said he has its “full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

Recently the former wide receiver had a yellow tint to his eyes and on his most recent Sunday broadcast, sported sunglasses.

“If y’all see me with these ... it’s not because I’m being disrespectful because I’m on television; it’s because I’m battling something,” he said, according to NBC News.

Moss, a Pro Football Hall of Fame 2018 inductee, played in the NFL for 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

He had 156 touchdown catches and is the No. 2 all-time, surpassed only by Jerry Rice (197). He appeared in 6 Pro Bowls and was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

