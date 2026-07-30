Recall alert: 1.5M rechargeable hand warmers recalled due to burn, fire injuries

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 1.5 million hand warmers produced by Ocoopa. The hand warmers can overheat and ignite, posing a burn or fire hazard.

One person’s death has been linked to the defective products.

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The problem is due to the lithium-ion battery inside the devices, the CPSC reported.

Ocoopa Direct has received 1,480 reports of them overheating, which resulted in 350 burns, 15 fires, and the death of an 83-year-old person in February.

The following models were recalled:

UT3053

UT3056

ZLS-118

ZLS-118S

ZLS-118D

H01

H01(PD.)

They came in packages of two warmers that can be joined with magnets. They are charged with an included USB-C cable. “Ocoopa” is printed on the handwarmers and their packaging. The model and batch numbers can be found on the underside of the devices.

They were sold online by Ocoopa, Amazon and Walmart from September 2018 to May 2026 for between $15 and $60.

If you have them, the CPSC said not to use them and contact Ocoopa for a refund.

You will need to write “recalled” on the hand warmer in permanent marker and upload a photo of it, along with the model and batch numbers, to the company’s website, then dispose of the hand warmer in accordance with local and state hazardous waste regulations.

For more information, you can email the company or visit the Ocoopa website.

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