Recall alert: 178K Pacifica, Voyager minivans recalled over issue with side curtain air bags

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 178,200 minivans due to a problem with the vehicles’ side curtain air bags.

Chrysler has recalled some 2022 to 2026 Pacifica and Voyager minivans because the side curtain air bags on both the left and right sides have improperly sealed seams that may result in insufficient pressure retention.

Dealers will replace the air bags if needed. The work will be done for free.

Owners will be notified of the issue by mail after May 14, but they can also call Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall numbers are 06D, 10D and 11D.

The van’s vehicle identification numbers can be searched on the NHTSA website. The recall expands two previous recalls: 25V302 and 25V573.

If a vehicle was repaired under a previous recall campaign, it will need to be fixed again.

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