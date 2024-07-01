Recall alert: 31K Porsche Taycans recalled over brake hoses breaking

Porsche has issued a recall for more than 31,600 Taycan sports cars because of an issue with the vehicle’s brake hoses.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the car’s front brake hoses can crack and leak brake fluid.

The recall affects some 2020 through 2025 Taycans.

Dealers will replace the front brake hoses on recalled cars for free.

Letters will be sent to Taycan owners this week, but can also call Porsche directly at 800-767-7243 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is ARB0.

