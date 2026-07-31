Recall alert: 60K zipline kits recalled, brakes not strong enough

Trsmima recalled 60,720 zip line kits and another 19,120 additional spring brakes because the brakes are not strong enough to safely slow someone down. The kits also do not have an emergency brake.

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The recall affects the TT Trsmima Zipline Kits and Heavy Duty Steel Zipline Spring Brakes, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

They were sold on Amazon from March 2020 to May 2026. The kits cost between $45 and $285, while the brakes were between $14 and $48.

There have been 21 reports of the turnbuckle, cable or seat breaking or detaching while the zipline was being used. Riders fell, with at least eight people suffering from fractures, sprains, bruises, and scratches. There are another 19 reports of the spring brakes not slowing a person down, resulting in riders colliding with trees and/or falling. There were at least 12 injuries, including fractures, concussions, and abrasions, the CPSC said.

If you have the zip line kit or spring brake, you should not use them and contact Trsmima for a refund.

You will have to uninstall the zipline and cut the safety belt, seat rope, and ratchet strap; then you will be told to throw the kit components, including the cable, spring brake, turnbuckle, and trolley, in the trash. You will have to send photos of the damaged and discarded items to the company to get a refund.

For more information, contact Trsmima by email or online.

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