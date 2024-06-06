Recall alert: 68,500 Kawasaki mower motors recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of 68,500 Kawasaki engines that are used in tractors and mowers sold under the name brands such as Cub Cadet, John Deere and Kubota among others.
The CPSC said the engines can overheat and could burn a user.
The following 2021 to 2023 model-year engines are part of the recall:
- FJ400D
- FS600V
- FS651V
- FX691V
- FX730V
- FX801V
- FX850V
- FXT00V
The model and serial number are found on the engine fan housing.
Kawasaki has listed all the serial numbers that are part of the recall on the company’s website.
The following brands and models have the recalled motors.
- Rebel BRB54FX850
- Rebel BRB6135KA
- Rebel BRB61FX850
- Rebel BRB7235KA
- Revolt BRV54FX850
- Revolt BRV61FX850
- Rogue BRG5435KA
- Rogue BRG6135KA
- Rogue BRG61RD35KA
- Rogue BRG72RD35KA
- Stout MP
Bobcat
- ZT6000
- ZT6100
- ZT7000
- ZTX-6
- FasTrak SDX
- Z760R (mower)
- Gator TX 4x2 (utility vehicle)
- Gator TS 4x2 (utility vehicle model)
- X350R
- X350
- X354
- X370
- Z726XKW
For more information, you can call Kawasaki at 866-836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website.
