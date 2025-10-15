Recall alert: Brands added to cinnamon recall over lead levels

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the expansion of a cinnamon recall. More brands are testing positive for elevated levels of the heavy metal.
The initial recall was issued in July 2024, but more products have been added to the recall list over the past 15 months.
The following products are being recalled:
- Roshni, UPC code: 6251136 034139, Best By 020925
- HAETAE, UPC code: 6251136 034139, Best By 020925
- Durra, UPC code: 6251136 034139, Best by: May 2026, Batch No.: 06 B:02, sold in California and Michigan
- Wise Wife, UPC code: 0 688474 302853, sold in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Ohio
- Jiva Organics, AF-CINP/822, Best By: July 2025, sold at TAJ SUPERMARKET
- Super Brand, sold at Asian Supermarket, Little Rock, Arkansas
- Asli, sold at A&Y Global Market, Columbia, Missouri
- El Chilar, sold at El Torito Market
- Marcum, Best By 12/05/25 12 D8 (Missouri) or Best By: 12/05/25 12 D11 (Virginia), sold at Save-A-Lot Food Stores, Ltd.
- SWAD, Batch No.: KX28223, Best Before October 2026 (Connecticut), sold at Patel Brothers
- Supreme Tradition, Best by: 10/06/25 (California), sold at Dollar Tree
- Compania Indillor Orientale, Exp and Lot: 08 2024 L1803231 (Connecticut), sold at Eurogrocery
- ALB Flavor, Best Before:30/08/2025 - LA02 (Connecticut), sold at Eurogrocery
- Shahzada, sold at Premium Supermarket
- Spice Class, Best by: 12/2026 (New York), sold at Fish World
- La Frontera, sold at Frutas Y Abarrotes Mexico, Inc.
If you have the recalled cinnamon, you should not use it and instead throw it away, the FDA said.
