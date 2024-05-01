Recall alert: Bulk organic walnuts linked to E. coli outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced the recall of organic walnuts after an outbreak of E.coli.

>> Read more trending news

The walnuts were supplied by Gibson Farms, Inc. and were sold in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, the CDC said. Most of the illnesses were in California and Washington, with the recalled nuts sold in bulk bins at food co-ops or natural food stores.

There have been 12 reports of illnesses and seven hospitalizations.

The walnuts have lot code 3325-043 and 3341-501.

Some may have been repackaged in plastic clamshells or bags.

The walnuts have expiration dates between May 21, 2025, and June 7, 2025.

The FDA has compiled a list of stores that received the recalled walnuts.

You can ask employees where you purchased the walnuts if they have been recalled.

If you do have the recalled walnuts, do not eat them. If you can’t tell if the walnuts are part of the recall, it is safer not to eat them, the CDC advised.

You should also wash surfaces and items that may have come in contact with the recalled walnuts. Use hot soapy water or put items in a dishwasher.

If you have symptoms of an E. coli infection including diarrhea and a fever higher than 102, you should call your doctor, the CDC said.

©2023 Cox Media Group