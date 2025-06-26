Trending

Recall alert: Coleman recalls Converta cots, stretchers due to laceration, amputation hazard

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Camping cots
Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 228,760 camping cots. (cpsc.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 228,700 camping cots and stretchers.

Coleman recalled its Converta camping cots and camping suspension stretchers because the backrest folding mechanism can pinch someone’s fingers, and either cause cuts or amputations, the CPSC said.

The following items and model numbers were recalled:

Converta camping cots

  • 2000003077
  • 2000020282

Converta camping suspension stretchers

  • 2000020290

They are either tan or white fabric with the Coleman logo printed on them. They have black steel frames and adjustable seatbacks and leg positions.

They were sold at Walmart and other stores across the country, as well as on Amazon, from January 2011 to March 2025 for between $60 and $80.

If you have the recalled cot or stretcher, you should not use it and contact Coleman for a free repair kit and instructions.

For more information, contact Coleman at 800-345-3278 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.

