Recall alert: Ford recalls more than 63K vehicles in two separate recalls

Ford Motor Company is recalling 63,640 vehicles due to two separate safety recalls.

In the first campaign, Ford Motor Company is recalling 41,875 Lincoln Corsair vehicles from model years 2020 to 2022 due to a defect in the rearview camera system that could increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Water may enter the rearview camera connectors, potentially causing the image to be blank or distorted.

Ford has announced that dealers will replace the rearview camera harness and camera at no cost to the vehicle owners, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive letters notifying them of the safety risk, which are scheduled to be mailed this week. A second letter will be sent once the final remedy is available.

Owners of the affected vehicles can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information. Ford has assigned the recall number 25S83 to this issue.

In the second campaign, Ford recalled some 2025 Lincoln Nautilus, Mustang Mach E, and Mustang vehicles because of a defect in the LED Driver Modules that may cause exterior lighting failures, the NHTSA said.

The recall affects 21,765 vehicles and addresses a potential issue where a burnt diode in the LED Driver Modules can lead to the failure of low-beam and high-beam headlights, daytime running lights, front position lights, and front turn signals.

In the Lincoln Nautilus, this defect may also affect rear taillights, rear turn signals, and rear position lights.

Ford has stated that dealers will inspect and replace the faulty LED Driver Modules at no cost to the owners. The company plans to begin notifying vehicle owners of the safety risk through letters expected to be mailed on Aug. 25, with a second letter sent once the remedy is available, the NHTSA said.

Owners with questions or concerns can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for further assistance. Ford has assigned the recall number 25C39 to this issue.

