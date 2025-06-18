Recall alert: FreshRealm Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo sold at Walmart, Kroger, recalled

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo sold nationwide at Walmart and Kroger stores is being recalled because it could be contaminated with Listeria.

The pasta meal was produced by FreshRealm and was made before June 17 and shipped nationwide.

The following products are part of the recall:

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine, 32.8-oz. tray with best by date 6/27/25 or prior.

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine, 12.3-oz. tray with best by date of 6/26/25 or prior.

Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, 12.5-oz. tray with best by date of 6/19/25 or prior.

They have the establishment numbers EST. P-50784, EST. P-47770 or EST. P-47718 on the package side.

So far, 17 people have gotten sick across 13 states. There have been three deaths and one fetal loss linked to the Listeria outbreak.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that the strain collected from people who fell ill between August 2024 and May 2025 matched the strain that was collected from a sample of the chicken fettuccine alfredo collected in March 2025, but officials have not found the exact source of contamination.

If you have the recalled meals, you should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, the FSIS said.

If someone eats food that is contaminated with Listeria, they can develop listeriosis, or an infection that affects older people, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns.

It can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Sometimes it is preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal issues, the FSIS said. It is treated with antibiotics.

If a pregnant woman develops listeriosis, the infection can cause a miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth or a potentially deadly infection in the newborn.

