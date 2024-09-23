Recall alert: GM recalls 449K trucks, SUVs over brake fluid light

General Motors recalled more than 449,670 vehicles over an issue with the low brake fluid light.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the electronic brake control module software may not turn on the low brake fluid light when there is not enough fluid in the the system.

The following vehicles were recalled:

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2023-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2023-2024 GMC Yukon

2023-2024 GMC Yukon XL

2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade

2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

The automaker will update the electronic brake control module software either via an over-the-air update or at a dealership for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will be alerted to the issue after Oct. 28 or can contact GMC at 800-462-8782, Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or Cadillac at 800-458-8006. The internal recall number is N242447990.

