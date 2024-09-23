Trending

Recall alert: GM recalls 449K trucks, SUVs over brake fluid light

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
General Motors building

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: General Motors has recalled more than 449,000 vehicles over an issue with the brake fluid light. (lindaparton - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

General Motors recalled more than 449,670 vehicles over an issue with the low brake fluid light.

Read more trending news

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the electronic brake control module software may not turn on the low brake fluid light when there is not enough fluid in the the system.

The following vehicles were recalled:

  • 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  • 2023 GMC Sierra 1500
  • 2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
  • 2023-2024 Chevrolet Suburban
  • 2023-2024 GMC Yukon
  • 2023-2024 GMC Yukon XL
  • 2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade
  • 2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

The automaker will update the electronic brake control module software either via an over-the-air update or at a dealership for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will be alerted to the issue after Oct. 28 or can contact GMC at 800-462-8782, Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or Cadillac at 800-458-8006. The internal recall number is N242447990.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!