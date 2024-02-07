Recall alert: Honda recalling more than 750K vehicles over faulty air bag sensors

DETROIT — Honda has announced the recall of approximately 750,000 vehicles because the front passenger side air bags can inflate unexpectedly.

>> Read more trending news

The recall, issued on Tuesday by the automaker, covers certain Honda and Acura models from 2020 through 2022, MLive.com reported.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted documents on Tuesday, stating that the front passenger seat weight sensors in the recalled vehicles could crack and short circuit, “failing to suppress the air bag as intended.”

The sensors are required to disable the air bags if children or small adults are in the front passenger seats, according to The Associated Press.

“An air bag that deploys unintentionally during a crash can increase the risk of injury,” the NHTSA said in the documents.

The recall covers these makes and models, according to the agency:

2020-22 Honda Pilot

2020-22 Honda Accord

2020-22 Honda Civic sedan

2020-22 Honda HR-V

2020-22 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Fit

2020 Honda Civic Coupe

2021-22 Honda Civic hatchback

2021 Honda Civic Type R

2021 Honda Insight

2020-21 Honda CR-V

2020-21 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2020-21 Honda Passport

2020-21 Honda Ridgeline

2020-21 Honda Accord Hybrid

2020 and 2022 Acura MDX

2020-22 Acura RDX

2020- 2021 Acura TLX

Dealers will replace the seat sensors at no cost to owners, who will be notified beginning March 18, according to the NTHSA.

Customers who own the affected vehicles may contact Honda’s customer service department at 888-234-2138. The numbers for the recalls are XHP and VHQ.

©2023 Cox Media Group