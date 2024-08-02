Recall alert: Mattress pads recalled, could be fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 55,400 mattress pads that do not meet the federal flammability regulations and pose a fire hazard.

The recall involves Avocado Organic Cotton Mattress Pad Protectors.

They were sold in various sizes including twin, twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King in standard pocket or deep pocket versions.

The model is SFMPAVORG and can be found on the pad’s label, along with the manufacturer’s name, delivery date, manufacture date, fiber content and washing instructions.

The mattress pads were sold at Avocado stores and online from January 2019 to March 2024 for between $200 and $370.

The CPSC advised owners of the mattress pad to stop using them and contact Avocado Green Mattress to get a free pad including shipping. You will have to cut the pad in two and write the date and initial the law label. You will have to take a photo of the cut pad and the initialed/dated label and upload it to the company’s website.

For more information call Avocado Mattress at 844-326-5009 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email the company here.

