Recall alert: Precooked pasta and meatballs sold at Walmart recalled over Listeria concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of precooked pasta and meatball dishes that may be contaminated with Listeria.

The FSIS said the recall affects Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs and Marinara Sauce sold at Walmart locations nationwide. The pasta was precooked and came in 12-oz. clear plastic trays with best if used by dates of SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025, and establishment numbers of either EST. 50784 or EST. 47718.

A sample of the pasta was collected in connection with the investigation into an earlier Listeria outbreak involving chicken fettuccine alfredo meals. The type of listeria found in both products matched and was a specific strain.

If you have the recalled pasta, you should not eat it and throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

For more information, contact Nate’s Fine Foods at 916-677-7303.

Listeria can cause listeriosis, an infection that can affect older people, people with weak immune systems, pregnant women and newborns.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, according to the FSIS. The symptoms can come after gastrointestinal issues. If a pregnant woman develops listeriosis, it can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or a life-threatening infection in the baby, the FSIS said.

