Recall alert: Tesla recalls 200K vehicles because of backup camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Tesla have announced the recall of just under 200,000 Tesla vehicles.

The recall affects 199,575 2023 Model S, X and Y that have a full self-driving computer 4.0 and have software release versions 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6 or 2023.44.100, the NHTSA said.

The software’s instability may prevent the backup camera image from displaying.

Tesla is releasing a software update over the air to correct the issue. Owners should receive notification letters after March 22.

For more information, you can contact Tesla directly at 877-798-3752. The company’s internal recall number is SB-24-00-002, the NHTSA said.

