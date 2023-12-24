Recall alert: Tesla recalls over 120K cars over door concerns

Tesla is recalling more than 120,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over the possible risks of doors being unlocked and opening during a crash, the company said Friday.

Tesla released an over-the-air (OTA) software update for vehicle models from 2021 to 2023. It is for the ones that do not comply with federal safety standards for side-impact protection, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said, according to Reuters.

Tesla said that earlier in December it saw a cabin door reportedly unlatch on the side that was not hit during a routine crash test, according to the company’s filing on Friday with NHTSA, Reuters reported.

Tesla said it’s not aware of any injuries or claims from the problem, CNN reported.

Notification letters are expected to be sent to owners by Feb. 17, 2024, according to CNN.

If you own one of the vehicles in this recall, you can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Their recall number is SB-23-00-009.

Earlier in the month, Tesla recalled over 2 million to fix a system that’s supposed to ensure that drivers are paying attention when they use the car’s Autopilot feature, the company said.

The recall came after a two-year probe by NHTSA into around 1,000 crashes, CNN reported. NHTSA said the vehicle’s autopilot system can tell drivers “a false sense of security and be easily misused in certain dangerous situations when Tesla’s technology may be unable to safely navigate the road.”

