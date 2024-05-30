Remains of woman found in alligator’s jaws after she was reported missing

Houston — The remains of a missing Houston woman were found in the jaws of an alligator by the Houston Police Department dive team in a bayou near her home.

>> Read more trending news

The HPD has opened an investigation into the alligator attack, according to KHOU.com. The police are waiting on a report from the coroner to determine the cause of death and if the alligator bite was the cause of death, or if she was already dead, according to NBC.com.

Her husband told police she went for a walk about 7:30 p.m. Monday and never came home. He reported her missing early Tuesday morning, KHOU wrote.

The HPD dive team found her remains in the jaws of an alligator near Crystal Bayou in Clear Lake. An officer shot and killed the gator to avoid further damage to the remains, according to CBS.com. The case is being investigated by the homicide division and foul play has not been ruled out, KHOU reported, according to KHou11.

The name of the woman in her 60s has not been released, according to KHOU.com.





© 2024 Cox Media Group