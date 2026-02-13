Roku romance: Streamer ranks romantic movies

Roku may be helping get your Valentine’s Day plans together.

The streamer has ranked the most romantic movies by decade and by state.

First up, the most searched romance movie by decade.

1960s: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961

IMDB synopsis: “A young New York socialite becomes interested in a young man who has moved into her apartment building, but her past threatens to get in the way.”

Stars: Audrey Hepburn (Holly Golightly), George Peppard (Paul Varjak)

1970s: “Grease” (1978)

IMDB synopsis: “Good girl Sandy Olsson and greaser Danny Zuko fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance?”

Stars: Olivia Newton-John (Sandy), John Travolta (Danny)

1980s: “Dirty Dancing” (1987)

IMDB synopsis: “Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle.”

Stars: Patrick Swayze (Johnny), Jennifer Grey (Baby)

1990s: “Titanic” (1997)

IMDB synopsis: “A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.”

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack), Kate Winslet (Rose)

2000s: “Twilight” (2008)

IMDB synopsis: “When Bella Swan moves to a small town in the Pacific Northwest, she falls in love with Edward Cullen, a mysterious classmate who reveals himself to be a 108-year-old vampire.”

Stars: Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan), Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen)

2010s: “Pitch Perfect” (2012)

IMDB synopsis: “Beca, a freshman at Barden University, is cajoled into joining The Bellas, her school’s all-girls singing group. Injecting some much needed energy into their repertoire, The Bellas take on their male rivals in a campus competition.”

Stars: Anna Kendrick (Beca), Skylar Astin (Jesse)

2020s “Babygirl” (2012)

IMDB synopsis: “Follows Bronx teen Lena, who sets a trap to expose her mom Lucy’s abusive boyfriend Victor, but ends up caught in a love triangle, forcing her to confront harsh realities about her dysfunctional family life.”

Star: Yainis Ynoa (Lena)

What about by state? What is each state’s favorite romance according to Roku?

Two films are the tops in five states: “Coyote Ugly” and “Baby Boy,” while two are number one in four states each: “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Alabama: “Sweet Home Alabama” Alaska: “Sweet Home Alabama” Arizona: “Crazy Rich Asians” Arkansas: “Sweet Home Alabama” California: “Crazy Rich Asians” Colorado: “The Fall Guy” Connecticut: “When Harry Met Sally...” Delaware: “Call Me by Your Name” Florida: “Under the Tuscan Sun” Georgia: “Baby Boy” Hawaii: “Crazy Rich Asians” Idaho: “A Knight’s Tale” Illinois: “The Phantom of the Opera” Indiana: “Save the Last Dance” Iowa: “Coyote Ugly” Kansas: “Coyote Ugly” Kentucky: “Walk the Line” Louisiana: “Baby Boy” Maine: “Sense and Sensibility” Maryland: “Baby Boy” Massachusetts: “Love Actually” Michigan: “The Wedding Singer” Minnesota: “Pitch Perfect” Mississippi: “Baby Boy” Missouri: “Coyote Ugly” Montana: “A Knight’s Tale” Nebraska: “Anyone But You” Nevada: “A Silent Voice” New Hampshire: “Wedding Crashers” New Jersey: “When Harry Met Sally...” New Mexico: “Crazy Rich Asians” New York: “When Harry Met Sally...” North Carolina: “Safe Haven” North Dakota: “Safe Haven” Ohio: “Save the Last Dance” Oklahoma: “A Silent Voice” Oregon: “Overboard” Pennsylvania: “Coyote Ugly” Rhode Island: “Wedding Crashers” South Carolina: “Baby Boy” South Dakota: “The Map That Leads to You” Tennessee: “Walk the Line” Texas: “Maudie” Utah: “The Fall Guy” Vermont: “The Wedding Singer” Virginia:” Sweet Home Alabama” Washington: “Sleepless in Seattle” West Virginia: “Walk the Line” Wisconsin: “Coyote Ugly” Wyoming: “The Phantom of the Opera”

Finally, who are the best couples on television according to Roku?

The “Today” show reported that Gomez and Morticia Addams were the top television couple.

Here are the top three:

Gomez and Morticia Addams Lucy and Ricky Ricardo Ross and Rachel

