Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer, Walter Reed says

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Officials have shared the cause of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s surprise hospitalization earlier this month as he continues to recover at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Austin was hospitalized Jan. 1 following complications from a surgery performed last month to treat prostate cancer, according to doctors at the hospital.

In a statement released Tuesday, doctors at Walter Reed said prostate cancer was detected during a health screening in early December and required treatment.

Austin was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 22 for a prostatectomy, “a minimally invasive surgical procedure ... to treat and cure prostate cancer,” according to the statement from trauma medical director Dr. John Maddox and Dr. Gregory Chestnut, director of the Center for Prostate Disease Research at the hospital.

Austin returned home on Dec. 23.

“His prostate cancer was detected early and his prognosis is excellent,” doctors said.

Days after the surgery, on Jan. 1, Austin was admitted to the hospital again with nausea and severe abdominal, hip and leg pain.

“Initial evaluation revealed a urinary tract infection,” according to doctors. “On Jan. 2, the decision was made to transfer him to the ICU for close monitoring and a higher level of care. Further evaluation revealed abdominal fluid collections impairing the function of his small intestines.”

Doctors treated the issue through non-surgical means.

“He’s progressed steadily throughout his stay,” according to the statement released Tuesday. “His infection is cleared. He continues to make progress and we anticipate a full recovery, although this can be a slow process.”

Doctors stressed that Austin has not lost consciousness at any point since his Jan. 1 hospitalization. He was under general anesthesia during his Dec. 22 surgery.

The Pentagon failed to disclose Austin’s medical issues to officials, including President Joe Biden, for days, prompting an avalanche of criticism, The Washington Post reported. The incident prompted Jeff Zients, the White House chief of staff, to issue a memo to Cabinet secretaries ordering them to notify his office if they can’t perform their duties, according to The Associated Press.

